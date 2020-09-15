PAULINE LUCILLE HABEGGER, 89, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born June 26, 1931, in Berne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Albert Nussbaum and the late Grace Marie (Reinhard) Nussbaum. Pauline was united in marriage to Milton J. "Milt" Habegger on Sept. 2, 1950, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, Ind.; he preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 2009. She was a longtime faithful member of Harvester Missionary Church of Fort Wayne. Pauline loved caring for her family and enjoyed her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked for over 20 years at Parkview Hospital admissions office. She was a faithful follower of Jesus throughout her life. She was an avid supporter of her family in all of their sporting and music events over the years. Pauline was a huge fan of the Big 10 Basketball and also enjoyed supporting Cubs baseball. She took pride in working on word games and jigsaw puzzles. Pauline is survived by her sons, Todd (Marti) Habegger of Fort Wayne and Greg (Cathy) Habegger of Fishers, Ind; daughters, Jana (Lynn) Dettmer of Ossian, Ind, and Jill (Brad) Pepple of Leo, Ind.; sister, Betty Lehman of Berne, Ind.; brothers, David (Louise) Nussbaum of Berne, Ind., and Ted (Claudia) Nussbaum of Woodburn, Ind.; sister, Mary Jo (Roland) Roth of LaGrange, Ind.; 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchil dren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gil Habegger; grandson, Will Habegger; great-grandson, John Walberg; and brother, Robert Nussbaum. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Harvester Missionary Church, 3331 Harvester Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Due to public concerns of safety, the funeral home requests family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. Private family graveside service will be held at M.R.E. Cemetery on Thursday afternoon. Preferred memorials can be given to Harvester Missionary Church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com