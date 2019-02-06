PAULINE M. HURLEY, 84, passed Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Born in Adams County, she was a daughter to the late Louis and Anna (Risse) Huett. She graduated from Aboite School in 1952 and still met with her class mates every month. She retired from International Harvester as an administration assistant in the design center. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and attended The Chapel in recent years. Pauline was an avid square dancer; she loved painting and all hobbies. She was a member of the N.I.B.A. and she loved to travel with her husband. They enjoyed taking the family and friends up to the cabin on Lake Erie. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn A. (Art) Lahrman; three grandchildren, Deserae A. (Phil) Baker, Art E. (Sandy) and Josh D. (April) Lahrman; and six great-grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Ben, Delaney, Caleb and Mallory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J Hurley, in 2009; grandson, Douglas S. Lahrman; and brother, William Huett. Memorial Service is 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Memorials are to the family. www.covingtonmemorial.com
