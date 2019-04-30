PEARL E. TIMMONS, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born Aug. 22, 1931, she was a daughter of Harley and Dorothy Page. She is survived by her children, Sherry Washington and Doug Timmons; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Dennis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Timmons. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Grace Point Nazarene Church, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019