PEARL I. SOLLBERGER, 98, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Mendon, Ohio on July 16, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Ickes and Gladene Royer. Pearl was a 1939 graduate of Ridge High School in Ridge Township, Ohio. Pearl and her husband, Don, moved frequently to accommodate Don's career. Pearl enjoyed all of the places they lived, including New York and Alabama. They retired in Huntsville, Ala. before relocating back to Fort Wayne. She worked at Indiana Bell Telephone Company from 1945 to 1955. Pearl was a member of Fort Wayne Garden Club, Meals on Wheels in Huntsville, Ala. and a 30-year member of Latham United Methodist Church in Huntsville, Ala. After moving to Fort Wayne, Ind. she became a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Pearl was an accomplished seamstress and became a prolific painter, starting in her 50s. She was also a talented piano player and gave piano lessons in her earlier years. She is survived by her nieces, Karla (Dick) Barrett, Eileen (Max) Kochensparger; nephew, William (Noemi) Foster; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Pearl was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Sollberger, in 2006; brother, Robert Ickes; sister, Mary Reidenbach; and stepsister, Evelyn Foster. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.



