PEARL "VICKIE" KRUSE
PEARL "VICKIE" KRUSE, 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Vickie was Steve Shine's first secretary and worked for him for many years, prior to her working for ITT. Vickie and her husband Keith were very active in the antique car community where they would travel across the country together in their cars. They made lifelong friendships that will forever be cherished. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Keith Kruse; son, James (Mylien) Kruse; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Wright; daughter-in-law, Robin Kruse; son-in-law, Sam Nagel; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, William (Connie) Goodwin, and Richard (Terry) Goodwin. Vickie was preceded in death by her son, David E. Kruse; daughter, Kimberly R. Nagel; and brother, Robert Goodwin. A Celebration of Vickie's Life will be held at a later date. "The family of Vickie asks you to donate to your favorite charity in honor of Vickie." FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
