PEGGY A. McENTIRE, 88 of Avon, Ind., formerly of Northwest Allen County, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Avon Health & Rehabilitation Center. Peggy graduated from Markle High School and attended International Business College. She had worked at General Electric in the purchasing department and Supermarket Services after her retirement from GE. Peggy was a member of The Crossroads Church, a former member of GE Elex Club and Embroiderers' Guild. Born Aug. 22, 1931, in Huntington County, Markle, she was the daughter of Dr. Jesse L. and Hazel A. (Maddux) Ulrich and grew up in Markle, Ind. She was married to Earl J McEntire on Dec. 23, 1954. at Markle Church of Christ; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2012. Survivors include a son, David (Christine) McEntire of Indianapolis; two daughters, Beverly Wood of Columbia City and Elizabeth Grueb of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen McEntire. Private family graveside service will be at the Markle Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The Crossroads Church or Lake James Christian Assembly both c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign the online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2020