PEGGY ANN GORDON, 89, passed peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home with her devoted husband by her side. Born in Newark, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Adah Trammel. She was the business manager for both Dutler Ford Dealership in Fort Wayne and Williams Apothecary Store in Coldwater, Mich. She was a member at First United Methodist Church in Bronson, Mich. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William "Bill"; children, Linda Norris, Christine Smith and Mark (Donna) Turner; daughter-in-law, Ann Turner; sisters, Eileen Croghan and Sharon Werling; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Terrance Turner; daughter, Cynthia Turner; sons-in-law, Robert Norris and Larry Smith; brothers, Eugene, Jay and Dick Trammel; and sister, Myra Behrer. Funeral service is 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Promedica Hospice in Coldwater, Mich. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020