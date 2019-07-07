PEGGY D. BAKER, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on April 19, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur Winter and Isabelle Susan "Sue" O'Connell. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind. and earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family and caring for the home. She enjoyed quilting, working in her garden, and traveling with her husband. Surviving family members include her husband, Jacob "Jerry" Baker; daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Schultz and Karen Duncan; son, Steve (Deanna) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay and Riley Schultz, Matt and Lauren Duncan, and Mallory and Alex Baker; siblings, Terry O'Connell, Bonnie O'Connell, and Cozette Carlson. She was also preceded in passing by her father, Lawrence "Bud" O'Connell; and her brother, Lawrence "Larry" O'Connell. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, 6723 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Concord Cemetery, Lafayette. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019