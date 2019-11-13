PEGGY D. DAVIS-MERTZ, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at The Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Williams County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Oberlin) DeGroff. She was a member of St. Joe United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and retired from Group Dekko International, in 1989, after more than 32 years of service in the accounting department. Surviving are her daughter, Pam (Dusty) Anderson of Fort Wayne; son, Larry (Connie) Davis of Avilla; stepdaughters, Sherry Fulbright and Beth Ann (Ron) Witte, both of Fort Wayne; stepson, Scott (Greg Kroemer) Mertz of Fort Wayne; sisters, Judy Bonar of Albion and Sherry Porter of Carmel; brother, Robert DeGroff of Fort Wayne; as well as grandchildren, Jason Davis, and Brittney Davis; step-grand-daughters, Sarah Witte, and Mandi Witte; eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Jay K. Davis; second husband, H. William Mertz; brother, Dave DeGroff.; stepson-in-law, Pat Fulbright; and step grandson, Roger Witte. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sweet Cemetery, Albion. Memorial donations may be given to the or Heartland Hospice. For online condolences please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019