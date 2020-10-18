1/
PEGGY DAY, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 21, 1935, in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frances and Wayne Showalter. She worked as an Executive Director at Kokomo Housing Authority from 1954 to 1983. She married Eugene Day on Feb. 14, 1988; he was the love of her life. Also surviving are Pam (Keith) Coryell, Michael Hunt, Steve (Sandy) Hunt, Susan Angelmeyer, Rod (Shonne) Day, Diane (Terry) Manning, Robert (Curtis) Davia, Ryan (Julie) Day; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In honor of the family's wishes, there will be no service.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
