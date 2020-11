Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTLEDGE, PEGGY JOSEPHINE: Public visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). The county mandated gathering limit of 25 and mandatory wearing of masks will be in place. A private family service will be held and livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page at the conclusion of the public visitation time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store