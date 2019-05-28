PEGGY L. LEMISH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY L. LEMISH.
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Obituary
Send Flowers

PEGGY L. LEMISH, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by son, Blake (Susan) Lemish; sister, Joann (Russ) Krempel; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She wss preceded by her husband, Richard A. Lemish; son, Rick A. Lemish; a brother, a sister and a grandson, Jon Henry Lemish. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the service at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, with Holy Rosary at 8 p.m. Burial at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. Memorials to St. John Bosco Food Pantry. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.