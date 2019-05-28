PEGGY L. LEMISH, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by son, Blake (Susan) Lemish; sister, Joann (Russ) Krempel; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She wss preceded by her husband, Richard A. Lemish; son, Rick A. Lemish; a brother, a sister and a grandson, Jon Henry Lemish. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the service at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, with Holy Rosary at 8 p.m. Burial at Ege Catholic Cemetery, Ege. Memorials to St. John Bosco Food Pantry. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2019