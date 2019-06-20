PEGGY M. EHRMAN (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
PEGGY M. EHRMAN, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born April 23, 1934, a daughter of the late Leatha and Samuel Cook. Peggy retired from GTE and was a member of the Wayne-dale Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She had a great fondness for cats and hats and enjoyed the fellowship of relatives and friends. Surviving are her children, Keith (Terri) Ehrman, and Dawn (Wayne) Workman; her great joy, her grandchildren, Matthew, Harley Ehrman and Gale (April) Workman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Ehrman; three sisters; and one brother. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June, 25, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing one hour prior. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019
