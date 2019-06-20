PEGGY M. EHRMAN, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born April 23, 1934, a daughter of the late Leatha and Samuel Cook. Peggy retired from GTE and was a member of the Wayne-dale Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She had a great fondness for cats and hats and enjoyed the fellowship of relatives and friends. Surviving are her children, Keith (Terri) Ehrman, and Dawn (Wayne) Workman; her great joy, her grandchildren, Matthew, Harley Ehrman and Gale (April) Workman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Ehrman; three sisters; and one brother. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June, 25, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing one hour prior. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019