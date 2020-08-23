PEGGY T. WERRY, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Silver Birch Assisted Living. Born July 7, 1922 in Chicago, Ill., Peggy was a daughter of the late Clyde Allen and Ruth LaRue Taylor. She graduated from high school at the age of 16 and then attended Indiana University. She met the love of her life, Leslie E. Werry, Jr., on a blind date, she didn't wear her glasses, and they were married Aug. 22, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1999. Peggy raised and cared for her family during many moves and volunteered at her son's elementary school. She was a "Pink Lady" volunteer for many years at Marion General Hospital where she became a member of the board. Surviving are her children, Joan (Rhonda Nielsen) Werry, Sandy (Gerri) Werry, and Sue (Terry) Tibbets; and granddaughter, Devin Elyse (Aaron) Morse. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.



