PERCEDA "PAT" BLOMBACH, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born April 10, 1919, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Louise Affolder. Pat was a cook at the Fairfield Junior High School for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing games, reading, praying, and being a mother. Pat is survived by her daughters, JoAnne Rowe, Joy (James) Lambert, Judith (Robert) Borst, and Jill (Curt) Vogel; son, Jack (Barbara) Blombach; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Otto Blombach; grandson, Jerry Borst; sisters, Dorothy Keeler and Anita Voelker; and brother, Louis Affolder. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Suburban Bethlehem Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818). Memorial contributions can be made to the Suburban Bethlehem Church or Worship Anew. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019