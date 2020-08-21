PERICLES PAPUTSAKIS, 66, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. at home with his family by his side. It is with saddened hearts the family is making this announce ment. Born June 7, 1954, in Athens, Greece, he wasthe son of the late Joseph and Stavroula Paputsakis. He was a graduate of Daedalos College where he obtained a degree in aircraft mechanics. In 1975, he moved to the United States and married his former wife, Debra Paputsakis. Pericles was employed at Grizzly Manufacturing and Thompson Steel in Paulding, Ohio, for many years. He later successfully owned and operated restaurants in Fort Wayne and Bowling Green, Ohio. Pericles loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, traveling, and sailing on his yacht in Greece. He is survived by his daughters, Sara Paputsakis and Rachel Binnix; and three grandchildren, Sage, Madisyn and Kennedy. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. By the order from the Governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Middle Creek Cemetery, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice
