PERRIN "PETE" DURLING, 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at home after a long, valiant struggle with cancer. He was born and raised in Michigan, and was the son of the late Howard and Marion Dur ling. In his younger days, he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, and in his retirement he loved golf. Pete was a graduate of Michigan State University, and obtained a Master's degree from Indiana University. He was employed by Navistar for 40 years, and retired as a product manager. After retiring, he enjoyed working at Lakeside Golf Course. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Elane Gerding Thomas; children, Rob (Heather) and Cheryl (Paul); stepdaughter, Molly (Matt); six grandchildren; and siblings, Howard (Sue) and Harold (Vivian) Durling. Pete will be remembered as a "gentle giant" with winking blue eyes. He cherished his beloved dogs, Two-Two and Teddy. He was a man of few, but wise words. In lieu of funeral services, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
