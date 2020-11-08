1/1
PERRY ELMO JACKSON
1918 - 2020
PERRY ELMO JACKSON, 102, of Fort Wayne, fell asleep in death on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1918, in New Orleans, La., he was the son of the late Joseph and Edna Jackson. He graduated from Gilbert Academy. Perry was a manager at Safety Cab Company and worked many years at Lincoln National Bank in the coin room. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and dearly loved and honored his God Jehovah. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Maryann A. Jackson of Fort Wayne; dear children, Candace "Candy" Irvin of Elgin, Ill., and Perry E. (Darressia) Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and loving step family, Steven (Sandy) Peterink of Kendallville, Ind., and Kathleen Peterink of Angola, Ind.; five step grandchildren, and 11 step great - grandchildren. Perry was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary L. Jackson. A virtual memorial service is 3 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Waynedale Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, with virtual gathering starting at 2:30 p.m. Family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to donate.jw.org. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyer fh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
02:30 PM
virtual gathering starting
NOV
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
virtual memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
