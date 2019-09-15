|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER A. LUNDELL.
PETER A. LUNDELL, 80, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lois I. (Smith) Lundell. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Carl G. and Elizabeth (Perfect) Lundell. He graduated from Yale University (A.B., History, in 1961) and Pacific School of Religion (M.Div., Ethics, in 1965). He worked with the Drayton Avenue Presbyterian Church for five years as a pastor, and for the state of Michigan for 30 years as a civil rights investigator, a mediator, an investigations supervisor, and a systems developer, before retiring to Rockport. He enjoyed cross-country skiing, sailing, track and field, playing ensemble music with friends, listening to classical music, reading, tinkering, organic gardening, recycling, and working with computers, and he was a staunch environmentalist. In addition to his wife of 46 years of marriage, he is survived by three children, Peter B. "Brit" Lundell and his wife Maureen of Weston, Fla., Victoria L. Lundell and her partner Chris Bailey of Bloomville, N.Y., Alicia A. Lundell and her partner Kevin Lysik of Lathrup Village, Mich.; brother, Philip Lundell of Georgetown, Texas; six step-children, Kathleen F. Light and her husband Steven of Marshfield, Vt., Vicki L. Brennan and her husband Richard of Rochester, Mich., Lianna M. Johnson and her husband Reid of Los Angeles, Calif., Nancy I. Beachum and her husband Hartmut Sagolla of Brooklyn, Mich., Cheryl A. Thurman and her husband Timothy of Gloucester, Mass., David W. Munson and his wife Monica of Arlington, Mass.; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle St., Gloucester, Mass. Contributions may be made in his name to the MGH North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers. Gifts can be made online at give.massgeneral.org/ northshorecancercenter, or mailed to Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For information, directions or to send condolences, visit www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|