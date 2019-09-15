PETER A. LUNDELL

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. Take time to grieve and find comfort..."
Service Information
Campbell Funeral Home
61 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA
01930
(978)-283-0884
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport
4 Cleaves Street
Rockport, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PETER A. LUNDELL, 80, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lois I. (Smith) Lundell. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Carl G. and Elizabeth (Perfect) Lundell. He graduated from Yale University (A.B., History, in 1961) and Pacific School of Religion (M.Div., Ethics, in 1965). He worked with the Drayton Avenue Presbyterian Church for five years as a pastor, and for the state of Michigan for 30 years as a civil rights investigator, a mediator, an investigations supervisor, and a systems developer, before retiring to Rockport. He enjoyed cross-country skiing, sailing, track and field, playing ensemble music with friends, listening to classical music, reading, tinkering, organic gardening, recycling, and working with computers, and he was a staunch environmentalist. In addition to his wife of 46 years of marriage, he is survived by three children, Peter B. "Brit" Lundell and his wife Maureen of Weston, Fla., Victoria L. Lundell and her partner Chris Bailey of Bloomville, N.Y., Alicia A. Lundell and her partner Kevin Lysik of Lathrup Village, Mich.; brother, Philip Lundell of Georgetown, Texas; six step-children, Kathleen F. Light and her husband Steven of Marshfield, Vt., Vicki L. Brennan and her husband Richard of Rochester, Mich., Lianna M. Johnson and her husband Reid of Los Angeles, Calif., Nancy I. Beachum and her husband Hartmut Sagolla of Brooklyn, Mich., Cheryl A. Thurman and her husband Timothy of Gloucester, Mass., David W. Munson and his wife Monica of Arlington, Mass.; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle St., Gloucester, Mass. Contributions may be made in his name to the MGH North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers. Gifts can be made online at give.massgeneral.org/ northshorecancercenter, or mailed to Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For information, directions or to send condolences, visit www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet Civil Rights bullet Yale University bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Gloucester, MA   978-283-0884
funeral home direction icon