PETER "PETE" L. VLASKAMP, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born Nov. 4, 1932 in South Africa, he was the son of the late Johan and Isabellle Vlas -kamp. Peter was married to Shirley A. (Evans) Vlaskamp June 4, 1960. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2015. Peter was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his golf group. Peter was a former Vice President and General Manager of Tokheim Corporation in Fort Wayne where he transferred with his family in 1981. He joined Tokheim in 1969 as Managing Director of Tokheim South Africa. After leaving Tokheim, Peter started Amercan Corporation in 1989 which he sold and retired in 1995. Peter is survived by two sons, Conrad Vlaskamp and Paul (Connie) Vlaskamp, both of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Joanne LaLone of Auburn Hills, Mich. and Irene Vlaskamp (Roger Cornwall) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and 10 beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (Carolina) LaLone, Jessica LaLone, twins Evan and Jackson Cornwall, twins Liam and Theo Cornwall, Ronan Cornwall, twins Dylan and Haley Vlaskamp and Logan Vlaskamp. Memorial Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior to the service. A private family burial will follow at a later time. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Children's Zoo or charity of the donor's choice. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2020.