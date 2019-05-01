PETER W. FISHER

PETER W. FISHER, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he work-ed for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church after retiring from over 30 years of work at Norfolk Southern, United Technologies Automotive and SER/ESI environmental. As an avid football fan, he loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed playing golf. Survivors include daughter, Danielle (Derek) Parr of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Ava and Grace Parr; former wife and great friend, Carol Fisher; and nephews, Mike (Cindy) Faylor, Marc (Diana) Faylor and Pete Faylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Jane Fisher; and sister, Susan Fisher - Beaty. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the A.S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019
