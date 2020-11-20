1/
PHAY KHANHPHANE
1940 - 2020
PHAY KHANHPHANE, 80, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Dec. 4,1940 in Laos. She had eight wonderful children. Phay was a loving, caring, thoughtful, kind-hearted woman. She taught her children how to be well mannered and be on their best behavior. She was always family orientated. Her grandchildren loved and adored her. Phay was the sunshine to the family. She was the web that interlocked her children and grandchildren together. "She anchors what family is about. She is the heart and soul of all of us. In celebration of her life, she was the outlet of life's problems. We love you, Mom." Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2020.
