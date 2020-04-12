Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP A. LAHR. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

PHILIP A. LAHR, 92, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, of natural causes, at Coventry Meadows. Born April 20, 1927 he was the son of the late Cleatus and Lucy (Sloniker) Lahr. A native of Clear Creek township in Huntington County (class of 1945), Philip lived the majority of his life in New Haven. After serving in the U.S. Army during the end of World War II, Philip returned to earn his teaching degree from Ball State University. He began his career as a teacher, coach and principal at Clear Creek High School. His crowning achievement occurred in 1956 when the Clear Creek Bulldogs won the Huntington Sectional, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that Clear Creek had only 57 students in the upper four grades. He kept in close contact with many of his former players and always enjoyed recounting the tales of games and players of that era. Philip then taught in New Haven schools, at Meadowbrook Elementary and New Haven Junior High for 26 years before retiring in 1991. He was an active member of the New Haven United Methodist Church for over 50 years. "Dad was never the same after he lost his wife and partner of 71 years, Ruth McCombs Lahr, in May of 2019." Philip is survived by his children, Alan (Paula) Lahr of Baton Rouge, La., James Lahr of Columbus, Ind., and Marianne (Mike) Smith of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Miriam Whitestine, Wendell Lahr and Donna Anderson. A private ceremony will be held. A memorial service honoring both Philip and Ruth will be held at a time to be determined. Preferred memorials are to New Haven United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit



