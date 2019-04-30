PHILIP CAMPBELL DUNN

PHILIP CAMPBELL DUNN, 76, of Albion, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra Dunn; stepchil dren, Chris Jackson and Cathy (John) Petrie; sister, Sarah (Dan Pullen) Shuherk; grandchildren, Cassandra (Ben Jehl) Petrie and Jay (Courtney Farrell) Petrie; nieces, Emily (Jeff) Meck and Rachel (Tony) Lewellen; great nephew, Andrew; and great niece, Agatha. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials to Dekalb County Humane Society or Parkview Noble Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019
