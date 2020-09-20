PHILIP E. FRANTZ, 67, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home. Born July 7, 1953 in Fort Wayne, Philip was a son of the late Joseph and Lucy Frantz. He is survived by daughter, Bridget Frantz; grandsons, Zachary Frantz and Tobias Fuller; brother, John (Valerie) Frantz; sister, Jane (James) Knafel; sister-in-law, Sharon Frantz; and several nieces and nephews. Philip was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Alder, Patricia Baker and Joseph Mike Frantz. Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com