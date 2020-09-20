1/1
PHILIP E. FRANTZ
PHILIP E. FRANTZ, 67, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home. Born July 7, 1953 in Fort Wayne, Philip was a son of the late Joseph and Lucy Frantz. He is survived by daughter, Bridget Frantz; grandsons, Zachary Frantz and Tobias Fuller; brother, John (Valerie) Frantz; sister, Jane (James) Knafel; sister-in-law, Sharon Frantz; and several nieces and nephews. Philip was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Alder, Patricia Baker and Joseph Mike Frantz. Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
