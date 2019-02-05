PHILIP H. LARMORE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at home. Born in Worcester, Mass. on May 10, 1940, he was a son of Joseph L Larmore and Sarah Hiestand Larmore. He spent his formative years in Anderson, Ind. Phil attended Indiana University for his undergraduate and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduating, he stayed in Bloomington to pursue his J.D. degree from Indiana University. Phil practiced law in Fort Wayne, Ind. for over 50 years, serving as the attorney for Northwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne City Council as well as having his own private practice. Phil was actively involved in the Fort Wayne community. Phil became a member of the Scottish Rite and a member of Mizpah Temple. He was a 33rd Degree Mason. He had a love for animals and served on the Fort Wayne SPCA board for many years. He enjoyed his time he spent performing in the Christmas Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival sponsored by Plymouth Church and was a member of the Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Larmore; sons, Dave (Carolyn) Larmore, and Ken (Karla) Larmore; daughter, Ann (James) Andis; his grandchildren, Harrison, Kaitlyn, Sarah and Claire Larmore; siblings, Steve Larmore of Walnut Creek Calif., Robert Larmore of Fort Wayne, Ind. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Larmore of Rancho Mirage Calif. The celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Fair Haven Funeral Home, 6567 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne SPCA or Shriners Charities. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2019