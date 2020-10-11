1/
PHILIP HOLOM JR., 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Jan. 31, 1930, Philip was a son of the late Philip and Elizabeth Holom. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School and Indiana University. Philip was married to the late Shirley Holom and raised two daughters. After his retirement from Allstate, Philip enjoyed spending time with family and golfing with friends. Philip is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Merle) Maples and Ann (Dave) Lieb; grandchildren, Sam (Kerri) Mayper, Chip (Claire) Maples, Nadia Lieb and Philip Jagger Lieb; great-grandchildren, Leo Mayper and June Maples; brother, Dan Holom; sisters, Diana Pape and Susan Law; brother-in-law, Jesse Barta; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Janet Heffley; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814).


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
