WILSON, PHILIP JEROM: Grave side service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a celebration of life to follow from noon to 2 p.m. at 16707 Madden Road, Churubusco. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



