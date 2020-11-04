PHILIP JEROME WILSON, 85, passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Born May 1, 1935, he was the son of Bertha and Duward Wilson. Phil was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School and retired from Kmart Distribution Center. Phil was a loving husband of Linda McKean and devoted father of eight children. Phil valued time with his family, followed by fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed morning breakfast and weekly cards with friends. He had been an active member of 4-H Swine Committee. He remained active by continuing to watch from the stands. He lived a very full and rewarding life. Phil is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jerry (Connie) Wilson, Cathy (Gary) Platt, Cindy (Norm) Hesterman, Lori Fisher, Lisa Samra, Michelle Wilson, and Mike (Lisa) Wilson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Amstutz and Marilyn (Chuck) Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Duward; and son, Steve. Grave side service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a celebration of life to follow from noon to 2 p.m. at 16707 Madden Road, Churubusco (IN 46723). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Allen County Cancer Society or the Allen County 4-H. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.