1/1
PHILIP JEROME WILSON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILIP JEROME WILSON, 85, passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Born May 1, 1935, he was the son of Bertha and Duward Wilson. Phil was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School and retired from Kmart Distribution Center. Phil was a loving husband of Linda McKean and devoted father of eight children. Phil valued time with his family, followed by fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed morning breakfast and weekly cards with friends. He had been an active member of 4-H Swine Committee. He remained active by continuing to watch from the stands. He lived a very full and rewarding life. Phil is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jerry (Connie) Wilson, Cathy (Gary) Platt, Cindy (Norm) Hesterman, Lori Fisher, Lisa Samra, Michelle Wilson, and Mike (Lisa) Wilson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and sisters, Beverly Amstutz and Marilyn (Chuck) Mills. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Duward; and son, Steve. Grave side service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a celebration of life to follow from noon to 2 p.m. at 16707 Madden Road, Churubusco (IN 46723). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Allen County Cancer Society or the Allen County 4-H. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved