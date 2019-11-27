PHILIP M. SHANK, 76, passed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at home. Born in Hagers -town, Md., he was a son of the late Paul and Edna Shank. He had worked for Honeywell Systems as a computer technician for over 40 years. Philip dedicated his retirement to his church and volunteering in the community. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Roger (Melinda) and Daniel Shank; granddaughters, Olivia, Emme, Sophie and Claire; and siblings, Lowell, Stephen, Dottie Kauffman and Carol Wolfer. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at The Branch, 7227 Bittersweet Moors Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with calling two hours prior to the service. Preferred memorials are to Mennonite Central Committee, Homebound Meals or Emmanuel Community Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019