PHILIP MARK HARTMANN, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank and Jeannette (West) Hart -mann. Phil was a member of the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Fort Wayne where he volunteered much of his time with members who had special needs. He was a Bible scholar and devout Christian. Phil received his Master's Degree in Education and an Associate's Degree in Business. He was an elementary and high school teacher with East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools. He was a computer programmer, social worker at East Wayne Community Center, and a caregiver with Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana. His patience and kindness helped many of those in need. He also enjoyed playing the organ and piano, rescuing all types of animals, and cheering for the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Monalisa; daughter, Carolyn Hartmann; brother, Dennis Hartmann; cousin, Steve Davis. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 30, 2020