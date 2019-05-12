Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP MILO GUSTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHILIP MILO GUSTIN, of Yuma, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born May 17, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Chester and Clara Gustin (Jude). He grew up with eight sisters and one brother, went to a one-room school, and graduated from Harlan High School (Indiana) in 1949. After high school, he served in the Armed Forces from 1951 to 1953 in England then graduated from the Indiana Institute of Technology with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1956. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for 37 years (most of those years in Ottawa, Ill.), retiring 1994. Phil's family and friends will remember his commitment to fitness and health. He began running in many 5K and 10K races in the Ottawa, Ill., area in the late 1970's. He also ran five marathons. He eventually began cycling and took many long distance trips with friends. He met several lifelong friends through these activities and continued to bike until only weeks before his death. Surviving are his son, David (Jacki) Gustin of Rogers, Ark.; daughter, Anne Fineran (Andrew Smogor) of Redmond, Ore.; four grandchildren, Megan Banta, Morgan Hawkins, Kaily Fineran, and Kian Fineran; partner, Wilma Elliott and her daughters, Teresa and Kay; and five sisters, Naomi Snyder, Norma Messman, Carol Miller, Jane Yoder, and Judy Emenhiser, all of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Gustin; and three sisters, Helen Zuber, Maribel Wegmann, and Eleanor Gustin. A memorial service will be planned for this summer in Indiana.

