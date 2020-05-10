PHILLIP BOGDON
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIP BOGDON, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born on May 10, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Philip and Mary Bogdon. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Kmart Corp. after a long and successful career and was an active member of the American Legion. Phillip will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his sense of humor and his years of volunteering at Covington Manor Nursing Home. He is survived by his sisters, Mary (Larry) Imel and Barbara (James) Hohman; five nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Phillip's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 877-832-6997, or www.communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org / campaign / Phillip-Bogdon-Memorial. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved