PHILLIP BOGDON, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born on May 10, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Philip and Mary Bogdon. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Kmart Corp. after a long and successful career and was an active member of the American Legion. Phillip will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his sense of humor and his years of volunteering at Covington Manor Nursing Home. He is survived by his sisters, Mary (Larry) Imel and Barbara (James) Hohman; five nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Phillip's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 877-832-6997, or www.communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org / campaign / Phillip-Bogdon-Memorial. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.