Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILLIP EUGENE BENNETT. View Sign

PHILLIP EUGENE BENNETT, 75, went home to be with Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Phillip was the son of the late Lawrence and Waneta Bennett. He graduated from South Side High School. Phillip worked at Zollners for 30 years prior to earning his nursing degree and working for Parkview for 16 prior to his retirement. He volunteered for the organization "No One Dies Alone." He loved the lakes, being on his pontoon boat, golfing, and doing yardwork. Phillip was a member of First Assembly of God, was a faithful servant and disciple for Christ. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sharon Bennett; daughter, Jody (Jim) McGrath; his grandson which he adored, Collin McGrath; and family friend, Pam Webb. Phillip was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Bennett. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or First Assembly of God.



PHILLIP EUGENE BENNETT, 75, went home to be with Lord and Savior Jesus on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Fort Wayne, Phillip was the son of the late Lawrence and Waneta Bennett. He graduated from South Side High School. Phillip worked at Zollners for 30 years prior to earning his nursing degree and working for Parkview for 16 prior to his retirement. He volunteered for the organization "No One Dies Alone." He loved the lakes, being on his pontoon boat, golfing, and doing yardwork. Phillip was a member of First Assembly of God, was a faithful servant and disciple for Christ. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sharon Bennett; daughter, Jody (Jim) McGrath; his grandson which he adored, Collin McGrath; and family friend, Pam Webb. Phillip was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Bennett. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or First Assembly of God. Funeral Home FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

260-424-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close