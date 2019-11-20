PHILLIP HAYCOX, 84, passed in the arms of his Higher Power on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, peacefully at his home. Phill was born in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Arthur and Mildred Haycox. He graduated from North Side High School and Purdue University. He spent his professional life as a Manufacturer Rep in the automotive and plastic industries. He was the ultimate sales executive and loved the negotiation process. He was a Past Master of Southgate Masonic Lodge as well as a member of the Little 500 unit of Mizpah Shrine. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Barbara; his sons, Gregory (Julie) of Richmond and Jeffrey (Amy) of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Dustin and Ian; granddaughter, Kaila; stepchildren, Scott Kemp, Lisa Reed, and Steven Kemp; step-grandchildren, Karma Kemp, Tiffany Fromm and Carissa Sordelet; his former wife, Beverly Carney; one brother; and one sister. Memorial Service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Anne's Chapel, 1900 Randallia Dr. Memorials to 13th Stephouse, 1317 W. Washington or donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019