PHILLIP HAYCOX

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Anne's Chapel
1900 Randallia Dr.
Obituary
PHILLIP HAYCOX, 84, passed in the arms of his Higher Power on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, peacefully at his home. Phill was born in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Arthur and Mildred Haycox. He graduated from North Side High School and Purdue University. He spent his professional life as a Manufacturer Rep in the automotive and plastic industries. He was the ultimate sales executive and loved the negotiation process. He was a Past Master of Southgate Masonic Lodge as well as a member of the Little 500 unit of Mizpah Shrine. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Barbara; his sons, Gregory (Julie) of Richmond and Jeffrey (Amy) of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Dustin and Ian; granddaughter, Kaila; stepchildren, Scott Kemp, Lisa Reed, and Steven Kemp; step-grandchildren, Karma Kemp, Tiffany Fromm and Carissa Sordelet; his former wife, Beverly Carney; one brother; and one sister. Memorial Service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Anne's Chapel, 1900 Randallia Dr. Memorials to 13th Stephouse, 1317 W. Washington or donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
