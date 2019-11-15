PHILLIP J. DIRIG, 71, of Orland, Ind., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Ind. Born on Dec. 30, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Albert and Katherine (Connelly) Dirig. In 1968 he married Connie Geller. Phillip was an electrician for the IBEW Local 305 in Fort Wayne, Ind. for 41 years before retiring. He was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast who enjoyed his time at the lake. He loved to tell jokes (getting the punchlines right about half of the time), and would offer humorous sage advice, such as, "don't take any wooden nickels!" Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Connie Dirig; three sons, Steven (Lori), Jim (Joyce), and Robert (Theresa) Dirig; two brothers, Michael (Penny), Tim (Laura) Dirig; and a sister, Kathy (Denny) McKown. Also surviving are his two grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susie Kaiser; and brother, Joseph Dirig. Honoring Phillip's wishes there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations may be made to Fort Wayne Community Harvest Food Bank www.communityharvest.org / donate /, or call 260-447-3696. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2019