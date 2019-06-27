PHILLIP OWEN HUSBAND, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully into Heaven on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Heritage Point, Fort Wayne. Born in Roanoke, Ind., Phil was the son of the late Helen and Clarence Husband. He was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Specialist Third Class in 1957 after serving two years. He retired from International Harvester and Supervalu. At AM General in Mishawaka, he was the Facility Engineer for the Hummer Military Vehicle Project. He earned an Associates degree from Purdue University at IPFW. He was a member of First Wayne United Methodist Church. Phil enjoyed painting, genealogy, photography, gardening, and their lake cottage of 46 years. His many hours spent gathering International Harvester memorabilia will be donated to the Allen County Public Library. Phil's family and friends brought him great pleasure and comfort. He is survived by two daughters, Kim Elaine (Ryan) McAnulty of Ladoga and Amy Lynne (Mike) Chatas of Ann Arbor, Mich.; two grandchildren, Levi (Jasmine) McAnulty and Katherine (Pierce) Hogan; and a sister, Shirley (Dean) Pratt of Huntington. Phil was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley (Martin) Husband. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. Memorial donations may be given to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 27, 2019