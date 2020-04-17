Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILLIP RYAN VOLKERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHILLIP RYAN VOLKERT, 68, of Angola, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 17, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Victor and Eula (Hammonds) Volkert. Phil retired from Phelps Dodge/Rea Magnet Wire after 41 years. He was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne. Phil had a love for cars and racing, fishing, golfing, loved watching old black and white movies and was a member of the NRA. He was a handyman and performed maintenance at Hi-Vue Campground. He had a love for his family and his four grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. Phil had a big heart and wouldn't hesitate to help someone in need. Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine (McHenry) Volkert; son, Jeremy (Jeannie) Love; daughter, Katie (Alex) Love; sisters, Diana (Sam) Guthrie and Pam (Bob) Vidt; brother, Dennis (Lisa) Volkert; grandchildren, Zayne, Alexiyana, Parker and Addyson; aunt, Evelyn Williams (Emmie); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Private family services will be held for Phil and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to First Assembly of God. For online condolences, please visit



