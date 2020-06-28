PHILLIP "JOE" WOODWARD
1932 - 2020
PHILLIP "JOE" WOODWARD, passed on, Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Born in Wabash, Ind., April 23, 1932, Joe served as a Combat Infantry Forward Observer for the 37th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Division. Landing in Pusan, South Korea, on Aug. 5, 1950. He received three Bronze Star Medals and numerous other military awards. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and started many businesses, including Safer Tire in 1972 and Woodward Tire 1977. Joe enjoyed a five generation family. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Marguerite" Woodward; five children, Phillip David (Joyce) Woodward, Deborah Sue Smith, Paul James Woodward, Michael Ray (Sue) Woodward, and Lyndon Jay Woodward; 25 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Woodward. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Andrew Woodward, 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; grandson, Lyndon Joel Woodward; one brother, and two sisters. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
