PHYLLIS A. "SUE" BRICKLEY

Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46819
(260)-424-1525

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46819

Visitation
10:00 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46819

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne , IN 46819

Obituary

PHYLLIS A. "SUE" BRICKLEY, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at The Towne House Retirement Center. Born in Angola, Ind., on Jan. 18, 1933, she moved to Fort Wayne with her family as a young child, and graduated from North Side High School. "Sue" was devoted to her family, and loved the time she spent with her husband and children. She enjoyed various sporting events, especially, hockey and baseball, and was an avid gardener with a beautiful yard. She loved animals and worked for a number of years for Dr. William Kerley at Anthony Animal Clinic. She enjoyed playing bridge and dominoes with her friends and family. She was a great cook, and her recipes will be passed around by friends and family for many years. She and Jack had a wonderful life and they enjoyed traveling and antiquing together. "Family was the most important thing to them, and we have many great memories of our time together at holidays, on vacation and in everyday life. We were truly blessed to have her in our life." She was a member of North Christian Church, and previously of First Christian Church. She is survived by her son, James R. Brickley; daughter, Judy Brickley Weyant; son-in-law, David Weyant of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two granddaughters, Lisa Macias (Remi) and Mandy Barrera (Rey); three great - grandchildren in Austin, Texas; two nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Brickley; parents, Edward M. and Virginia M. (Runser) Oberkiser; and sister, Betty (Oberkiser) Lanning. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment and a luncheon will follow services at the Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Towne House Good Neighbor Fund. Condolences may be left online at



