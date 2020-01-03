PHYLLIS A. GALLOWAY, 84, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 28, 1935 ,in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Hanson. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and enjoyed IU basketball and reading. She was a payroll clerk at Lutheran Homes for over 20 years, retiring in 2008. Phyllis enjoyed her time at the lake, on the pontoon with family and friends, and that was her happy place. She is survived by her sons, Richard A. (Deborah) Galloway of Chesterton, Ind., Neil T. (Nada) Galloway and Ken E. (Debora) Galloway, both of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Galloway; and brother, James E. Hanson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Henry's Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020