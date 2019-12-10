PHYLLIS A. MATTHEWS, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Born Nov. 27, 1925, in Fort Wayne,, she was the daughter of the late William and Bertha Rahrer. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Jack) Maxwell; grandchildren, Anissa, Kiran and Megan; six great-grandchildren; and brother, James (Virginia) Rahrer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Matthews; and siblings, Marguerite Guy and Robert Rahrer. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling two hours prior. Burial will take place in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019