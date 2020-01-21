Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS "SUE" CARPENTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS "SUE" CARPENTER, 77, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence following an illness of several months. Born April 9, 1942, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Melvin Scherer and Olga (Schroeder) Scherer. Sue was united in marriage to Billy Dean Carpenter on Feb. 23, 1962, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, where she was involved in the church choir and the altar guild. She was also involved with Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, and with and Thrivent. Sue enjoyed being involved with her church. She took pride being the baptismal sponsor for her niece, Cindy McKinney and nephew, Scott Schroeder. Being a grandparent provided Sue with a new degree of pride and joy as she watched them grow. She was also a lifelong Purdue fan. She was an expert fisherman (lady) and enjoyed the time spent on Kipawa Lake in Quebec, Canada. Bill and Susie have a log cabin cottage on Fox Island. Lake Kipawa has over 1,200 miles of shoreline with hundreds of islands, both large and small. "When you arrive at the village of Kipawa you travel 18 miles by boat to Fox Island." The island has 430 acres of pristine forest and Fox Lodge is the only residence on the island. Susie would fish for 6+ hours each dayspanning a time of 57 years. Bill knew his job was to clean the catch each day and also do the cooking. It was the perfect match of talents. Surviving are her husband, Billy Dean Carpenter of Monroeville, Ind.; daughters, Lori (Brent) Sprunger of Rome City, Ind., and Toni (Jim) Gillig of Indianapolis, Ind.; son, Douglas (Alisha) Carpenter of Decatur, Ind.; brothers, Roger (Mary) Scherer of Hoagland, Ind., and Larry (Rene) Scherer of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Aaron Gillig, Stuart Gillig, Katie Gillig, Ashtan Carpenter, and Keeley Carpenter. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Cook. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Fuelling. Preferred memorials to SPI School; St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fuelling; Worship Anew; or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

