PHYLLIS ELAINE (HILLYER) ARNOLD, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at The Cedars, in Leo, Ind. Thankfully, family was able to be with Phyllis during her last few days. Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., she was the daughter of Forrest Byron Hillyer and Grace Irene (Alleman) Hillyer. Phyllis was raised outside the farming community of Edgerton, Ohio, and later graduated from the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne. Phyllis was one of the founders of the Three Rivers Neighborhood Health Clinic in Fort Wayne and worked for that organization up until her retirement. Phyllis was married to Willard Joseph Arnold Jr. (deceased) of Fort Wayne. She is survived by her three children, Bruce (Lorene) Arnold, Neal (Jan McMurtry) Arnold and Lisa Arnold; and six grandchildren. Private funeral services will held be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.