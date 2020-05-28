PHYLLIS I. CALL, 93, of Columbia City, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 9:50 a.m., at Millers at Oak Point. Born March 10, 1927, in Steuben County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Nevin Ray and Lexie Mae (Powers) Good. She graduated from Kendallville High School. She married Enos P. "Smokey" Call on Sept. 10, 1946. Smokey died on March 27, 1988. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Post of Lima, Ohio, Judy K. (Robert Wray) Matteson of South Whitley and Carolyn J. Morris of Worthington, Ohio; son, Brian P. (Melanie) Call of Columbia City; nine grandchildren, and 15 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and a sister, Bonnie Wall. Graveside service is noon Saturday at Shady Cemetery, Craigville. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Memorials to Riley Children's Hospital or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.