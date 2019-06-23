PHYLLIS J. BEAR, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages at South Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on July 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Helen (Orthwein) Lott. She spent her formative years in Napoleon, Ohio and graduated from North Side High School. Phyllis was married to Basil Bear on July 25, 1953, in Fort Wayne. She dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She served on the Church Banner Committee and at the Botanical Conservatory Gardens. She is survived by daughters, Charna (Michael) Boren and Alicia (Douglas) Hill; son, Dr. Thomas (Susan) Bear; two granddaughters; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lott. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, with calling starting at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorials to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To leave online note to the family visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019