PHYLLIS J. BLAUGH

Guest Book
  • "I thank my God for blessing me with the friendship of..."
    - Daniel Herr
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PHYLLIS J. BLAUGH, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born on April 29, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elsie (Hoke) Thompson; and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Surviving are her sons, Rick (Cheryl) Blaugh, Greg (Suz) Blaugh, and Mike (Terri) Blaugh; daughter-in-law, Susan Blaugh; grandchildren, Andrew, T.J., Zac, Nikki, Kathleen, Jordan, and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Vayda, Will, Jack, Riley, and Lincoln. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Blaugh; son, Steven Blaugh; granddaughter, Julie Blaugh; and brother, Wayne Thompson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at DO McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St Anne's Home, The , or Trinity United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.