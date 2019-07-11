PHYLLIS J. BLAUGH, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born on April 29, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elsie (Hoke) Thompson; and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Surviving are her sons, Rick (Cheryl) Blaugh, Greg (Suz) Blaugh, and Mike (Terri) Blaugh; daughter-in-law, Susan Blaugh; grandchildren, Andrew, T.J., Zac, Nikki, Kathleen, Jordan, and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Vayda, Will, Jack, Riley, and Lincoln. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Blaugh; son, Steven Blaugh; granddaughter, Julie Blaugh; and brother, Wayne Thompson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at DO McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St Anne's Home, The , or Trinity United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 11, 2019