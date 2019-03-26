Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS J. MILLER. View Sign

PHYLLIS J. MILLER, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born March 29, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Donald C. and Elizabeth M. (Clauser) Miller. She was a 1948 graduate of South Side High School and won the Fort Wayne City Junior Championship in tennis. She married Carl G. Miller Jr. in 1953, and graduated Taylor University as a PE major that same year. At Taylor, she played many sports, was president of the Women's Athletic Association, a writer on the newspaper, and a member of Chi Kappa. She was inducted into the Taylor Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. She taught at Fort Wayne Bible College, and was the founding coach for the basketball and volleyball teams (1973-1979), retiring in 1980. She was an avid tennis player and went to the Senior National Olympic Games five times. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she volunteered, was a past president of the Altar Guild, and was involved in various offices in the ladies' organizations. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and games with her granddaughters. She is survived by her son, C. Edward Miller of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Sandy Miller of Defiance, Ohio; granddaughters, Laura (Carson) Tucker of West Lafayette and Rachel (Adam) Bancroft of Carmel; great-granddaughters, Zelia and Hazel Bancroft; sisters, Joyce Andrew of Fort Wayne and Kathy Bender of Ft. Myers, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl G. Miller Jr.; and son, William C. Miller. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor University. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.



PHYLLIS J. MILLER, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born March 29, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Donald C. and Elizabeth M. (Clauser) Miller. She was a 1948 graduate of South Side High School and won the Fort Wayne City Junior Championship in tennis. She married Carl G. Miller Jr. in 1953, and graduated Taylor University as a PE major that same year. At Taylor, she played many sports, was president of the Women's Athletic Association, a writer on the newspaper, and a member of Chi Kappa. She was inducted into the Taylor Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. She taught at Fort Wayne Bible College, and was the founding coach for the basketball and volleyball teams (1973-1979), retiring in 1980. She was an avid tennis player and went to the Senior National Olympic Games five times. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she volunteered, was a past president of the Altar Guild, and was involved in various offices in the ladies' organizations. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and games with her granddaughters. She is survived by her son, C. Edward Miller of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Sandy Miller of Defiance, Ohio; granddaughters, Laura (Carson) Tucker of West Lafayette and Rachel (Adam) Bancroft of Carmel; great-granddaughters, Zelia and Hazel Bancroft; sisters, Joyce Andrew of Fort Wayne and Kathy Bender of Ft. Myers, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl G. Miller Jr.; and son, William C. Miller. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor University. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley

1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close