PHYLLIS JEAN GRADY, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born April 9, 1930 at her maternal grandparent's house in rural Allen County, Ind. She graduated Central High School in Fort Wayne with the class of 1947 and retired from Magnavox 1989. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, dancing and traveling. She belonged to a book club and church groups. She is survived by six children, Donna Weathers, Jo Anne (Steve) Zemanek, Darla Quinn, Anthony (Cindy) Bangert, Gregory (Debbie) Bangert, and Lisa (John) Koehler; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Grady, in 2011. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Community Food Bank.